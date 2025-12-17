90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Arvizo (right), 90th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, gives a speech before a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through the partnership between 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned Military Working Dog training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)