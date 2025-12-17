(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

    90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    A plaque is unvelied during a ribbon cutting ceremony, recognizing the partnership between the 90th Security Forces Squadron, Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Bhate Environmental Associates at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through a partnership between the 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned Military Working Dog training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 18:12
    Photo ID: 9449861
    VIRIN: 251217-F-BC297-2101
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park, by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    collaboration
    AFGSC
    90MW
    security forces
    Cheyenne Animal Shelter

