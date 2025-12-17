90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plaque is unvelied during a ribbon cutting ceremony, recognizing the partnership between the 90th Security Forces Squadron, Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Bhate Environmental Associates at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through a partnership between the 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned Military Working Dog training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)