90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

Britney Tennant (center left), Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO, cuts a ribbon during a ceremony at the CAS, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through the partnership between the 90th Security Forces Squadron, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned Military Working Dog training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)