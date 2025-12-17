(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, former senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), delivers final address during Change of Responsibility Dec. 11, 2025 at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9449610
    VIRIN: 251211-A-BQ153-6555
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 886.9 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Journigan receives award before ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson assumes responsibility of brigade
    Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony
    Passing of the brigade colors
    Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony
    Passing of the brigade colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    82cab
    82ndCAB
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Pegasus Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery