Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, former senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), delivers final address during Change of Responsibility Dec. 11, 2025 at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).