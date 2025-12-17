Command Sgt. Maj. Journigan receives award before ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), received the Legion of Merit Award ahead of the Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 11, 2025, at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).