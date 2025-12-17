Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), received the Legion of Merit Award ahead of the Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 11, 2025, at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9449563
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-BQ153-8224
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Journigan receives award before ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.