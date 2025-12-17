Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson assumes responsibility of brigade

Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson, newly appointed senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), renders a salute after assuming responsibility of the brigade Dec. 11, 2025 at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9449577
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-BQ153-9937
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|962.39 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
