Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson assumes responsibility of brigade

Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson, newly appointed senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), renders a salute after assuming responsibility of the brigade Dec. 11, 2025 at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).