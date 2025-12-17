Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson, newly appointed senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility Dec. 11, 2025 at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 16:46
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson delivers remarks during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.