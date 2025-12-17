Passing of the brigade colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), passes the brigade colors to Col. Robert Beale, commander of the 82nd CAB, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony Dec. 11, 2025, at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army Photo by First Lt. Jeyra Resto-Calero).