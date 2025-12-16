JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — July 2025. An aerial view shows the ongoing construction of Dry Dock 5 (DD5), the largest military construction project at PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD & INTERMEDIATE MAINTENANCE FACILITY ON JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM. DD5 is more than just steel and concrete; it represents a commitment to the future of naval readiness by keeping ships #FitToFight for generations to come. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)
