(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025 [Image 19 of 34]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Corwin Colbert 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — October 25, 2025. Construction site activity continues on the Dry Dock 5 project at JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Naval Shipyard as part of SIOP. This project is critical to ensuring the fleet remains ready, lethal, and forward-deployed by enhancing the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 18:50
    Photo ID: 9447059
    VIRIN: 250914-N-QE566-8006
    Resolution: 4100x3456
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025 [Image 34 of 34], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    Progress of DD5 Project May 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025
    JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress July 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC PACIFIC
    NAVY
    PEARL HARBOR: DD5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery