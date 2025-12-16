JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — June 25, 2025. Naval officials and construction personnel observe ongoing progress on the future Dry Dock 5. This state-of-the-art construction effort is designed to replace the aging Dry Dock 3 and support the Navy’s newest and largest submarines, including the Virginia-class. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9447062
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-QE566-7015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress June 2025 [Image 34 of 34], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.