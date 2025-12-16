JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — October 25, 2025. Construction site activity continues on the Dry Dock 5 project at JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Naval Shipyard as part of SIOP. This project is critical to ensuring the fleet remains ready, lethal, and forward-deployed by enhancing the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)
|07.03.2025
|12.16.2025 18:49
|9447065
|250915-N-QE566-8001
|3820x2678
|4.4 MB
|US
|1
|0
