JBPHH Dry Dock 5 Progress October 2025

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) — October 25, 2025. Construction site activity continues on the Dry Dock 5 project at JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Naval Shipyard as part of SIOP. This project is critical to ensuring the fleet remains ready, lethal, and forward-deployed by enhancing the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by DHO Joint Venture Released)