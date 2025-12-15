New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Smetzler from the Air Refueling Wing holds his Spirit of Hope of the Year certificate of achievement during the New Hampshire National Guard Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. The awards were presented by the NHNG Adjutant General David Mikolaities and N.H. Governor Kelly Ayotte. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9445774
|VIRIN:
|251211-Z-WI936-1012
|Resolution:
|5894x3922
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
