New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cassandre Dowling, from the 157th Air Refueling Wing holds her Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year certificate of achievement during the New Hampshire National Guard Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. The awards were presented by the NHNG Adjutant General David Mikolaities and N.H. Governor Kelly Ayotte. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)