New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Reynolds, Recruiter from Joint Force Headquarters smile for the camera during the New Hampshire National Guard Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. Reynolds won two awards, 2025 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and 2025 Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)
|12.11.2025
|12.16.2025 12:54
|9445676
|251211-Z-WI936-1001
|5574x3709
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|2
|0
