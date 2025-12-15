(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard attend the NHNG Annual Awards ceremony at the Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of soldiers, airmen and the civilian workforce of the NHNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 9445639
    VIRIN: 251211-Z-WI936-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery