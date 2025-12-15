New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte attend the 2025 NHNG Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of soldiers, airmen and the civilian workforce of the NHNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9445665
|VIRIN:
|251211-Z-WI936-1004
|Resolution:
|5410x3600
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.