New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte attend the 2025 NHNG Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of soldiers, airmen and the civilian workforce of the NHNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)