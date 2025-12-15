New Hampshire National Guard 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General David Mikolaities speaks at the 2025 NHNG Annual Awards ceremony at Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2025. Mikolaities reflected on the 2025 highlights of the NHNG and its State Partnership Program with El Salvador and Cabo Verde. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)