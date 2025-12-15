Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted advisor, conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, during their visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. Also present at Coleman and pictured here is the 7th Mission Support Command commanding general and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. John Stanley. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)