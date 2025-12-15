Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, speaks with the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II, and the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 in Powidz, Poland, worksite during his site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)