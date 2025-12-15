Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, speaks with the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II, and the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 in Powidz, Poland, worksite during his site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The command team and other senior leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command visited multiple Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksites across Europe and met with senior leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and other key units and organizations, Dec. 9-12, 2025.

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, conducted site visits and key leader engagements at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland; the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany; and the Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe in Kaiserslautern, as well as the 405th AFSB headquarters and the 21st TSC headquarters, plus more.

The top leaders from Rock Island, Illinois, arrived in Germany Dec. 9 and spent four days traveling across Europe to places like Poznan and Powidz, Poland, where they met with personnel from the 405th AFSB’s Logistics Readiness Center Poland and Army Field Support Battalion-Poland.

Shirley and Gusman also spent time engaging with senior sustainers and logisticians at the 405th AFSB’s headquarters on Daenner Kaserne and the 21st TSC’s headquarters on Panzer Kaserne, both located in Kaiserslautern. In addition, they walked through TLSC-E facilities at the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center while being briefed by TLSC-E and 21st TSC key leadership.

When speaking to the 405th AFSB team at the brigade headquarters, Shirley reflected on 2025 and the demands placed on the brigade and ASC during such a pivotal year. He commended the team on their dedication and hard work and thanked them for their continued commitment to the ASC and brigade missions.

“The reputation of this organization is absolutely sterling. Like ASC, it comes with a lot of hard work put in over not only years and decades, but really on a day-to-day basis,” Shirley said to the brigade team. “You're the face to the field. You bring it all together, synchronizing all aspects of the enterprise. At the point of need, you synchronize, integrate and deliver enterprise effects. So today, on behalf of the entire ASC team, we're going to say thank you.”

Shirley assumed command of ASC in July of 2025. Previously, he served as the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. With about 32 years of active-duty service, Shirley is one of the Army’s top leaders. Read more about Shirley by visiting his bio on the ASC website at www.aschq.army.mil/Commanding-General.

Gusman assumed responsibility as command sergeant major of ASC in July of 2025. Previously, he served as the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Also with well over three decades of Army service, Gusman is one of the Army’s top senior enlisted advisors and leaders. Read more about Gusman at www.aschq.army.mil/Command-Sergeant-Major.

The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing ASC and U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.

The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at http://www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.