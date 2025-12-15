(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, are briefed by a key leadership from Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe at the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, during their site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9444795
    VIRIN: 251216-A-A4479-6200
    Resolution: 2940x2216
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery