Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, are briefed by a key leadership from Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe at the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, during their site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)