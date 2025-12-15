Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, are briefed by a key leadership from Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe at the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, during their site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
