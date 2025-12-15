(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, conducts a key leader engagement at one of Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe’s facilities in the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center during his site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. While in Kaiserslautern, Germany, he also met with senior sustainers and logisticians at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s headquarters on Daenner Kaserne and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s headquarters on Panzer Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9444789
    VIRIN: 251216-A-A4479-7906
    Resolution: 3465x2613
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery