Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, conducts a key leader engagement at one of Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe’s facilities in the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center during his site visit to Europe, Dec. 9-12, 2025. While in Kaiserslautern, Germany, he also met with senior sustainers and logisticians at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s headquarters on Daenner Kaserne and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s headquarters on Panzer Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Top ASC leaders conduct APS-2 site visits, key leader engagements across Europe
