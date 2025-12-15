Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers pose for photos with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Following a week earlier cookie delivery, JASDF Airmen presented thank-you gift bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers, demonstrating how community engagement supports cohesion across Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)