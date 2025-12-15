(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5]

    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers pose for photos with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Following a week earlier cookie delivery, JASDF Airmen presented thank-you gift bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers, demonstrating how community engagement supports cohesion across Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:56
    Photo ID: 9444770
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ736-1004
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    christmas
    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    winter
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific

