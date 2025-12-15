Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers pose for photos with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Following a week earlier cookie delivery, JASDF Airmen presented thank-you gift bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers, demonstrating how community engagement supports cohesion across Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.