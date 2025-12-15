Christmas bags of goodies wait to be handed to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers by Japan Air Self-Defense Force members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gesture marked a continuation of a cross-cultural exchange that began with volunteers delivering cookies to JASDF Airmen, reinforcing the partnerships and morale that help strengthen the bonds between the bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:56
|Photo ID:
|9444766
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-VQ736-1002
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.