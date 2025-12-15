Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christmas bags of goodies wait to be handed to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers by Japan Air Self-Defense Force members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gesture marked a continuation of a cross-cultural exchange that began with volunteers delivering cookies to JASDF Airmen, reinforcing the partnerships and morale that help strengthen the bonds between the bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)