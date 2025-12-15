(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Christmas bags of goodies wait to be handed to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers by Japan Air Self-Defense Force members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gesture marked a continuation of a cross-cultural exchange that began with volunteers delivering cookies to JASDF Airmen, reinforcing the partnerships and morale that help strengthen the bonds between the bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:56
    Photo ID: 9444766
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ736-1002
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    christmas
    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    winter
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific

