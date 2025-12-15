Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Misawa Cookie Caper volunteer shows a photo to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Volunteers delivered homemade cookies to JASDF Airmen a week earlier, with the return gift reinforcing the mutual respect and community bonds that strengthen both bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)