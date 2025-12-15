A Misawa Cookie Caper volunteer receives a gift bag from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The exchange highlighted an ongoing partnership between Misawa volunteers and JASDF Airmen, showing how community-driven connections reinforce trust and teamwork throughout Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:56
|Photo ID:
|9444769
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-VQ736-1003
|Resolution:
|3067x1725
|Size:
|1003.46 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.