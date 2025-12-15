Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Misawa Cookie Caper volunteer receives a gift bag from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The exchange highlighted an ongoing partnership between Misawa volunteers and JASDF Airmen, showing how community-driven connections reinforce trust and teamwork throughout Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)