    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 2 of 5]

    Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Wing hands a gift bag to a Misawa Cookie Caper volunteer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. JASDF Airmen returned the gesture with gift bags after receiving cookies from volunteers the week prior, underscoring the community connections that contribute to unity across Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:56
    Photo ID: 9444767
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ736-1005
    Resolution: 2950x1659
    Size: 992.54 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    christmas
    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    winter
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific

