Cookie Caper Part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Wing hands a gift bag to a Misawa Cookie Caper volunteer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. JASDF Airmen returned the gesture with gift bags after receiving cookies from volunteers the week prior, underscoring the community connections that contribute to unity across Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)