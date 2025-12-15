USAMU Soldiers Medal at World Cup Final in Qatar

Staff Sgt. Dustan Taylor wins the Bronze Medal in Men's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. The Silver Medal went to five-time Olympic Medalist Vincent Hancock (who is a USAMU veteran) while the Gold Medal went to USAMU's Staff Sgt. Christian Elliott. Elliott and Taylor are marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia.
ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9443733
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-ZG886-4139
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|93.43 KB
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
