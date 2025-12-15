Fort Benning Soldier Wins Gold Medal in Men's Trap at World Cup in Qatar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2024 Olympian Staff Sgt. Will Hinton competes at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Hinton, who won the Gold Medal in Men's Trap, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia.



ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo