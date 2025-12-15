USAMU Soldier Wins Bronze Medal in Qatar World Cup Final

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller wins the Bonze Medal in Men's Trap at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Eller is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia. USAMU team mate Staff Sgt. Will Hinton won the Gold Medal.



ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo