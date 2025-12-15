USAMU Soldier Wins Bronze Medal in Qatar World Cup Final

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller wins the Bonze Medal in Men's Trap at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Eller is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia. USAMU team mate Staff Sgt. Will Hinton won the Gold Medal.
ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 16:33
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
