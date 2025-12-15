Army Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at World Cup Final in Qatar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Samantha Simonton competes at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5, winning the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet. Simonton is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia.



ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo