Team USA Sweeps the Podium in Men's Skeet at World Cup Final-Doha

Team USA sweeps the podium in Men's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Staff Sergeants Christian Elliott (center) and Dustan Taylor (right) won the Gold and Bronze Medals while five-time Olympic Medalist Vincent Hancock (left) won the Silver Medal. Elliott and Taylor are both marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. Hancock is a veteran of the same Fort Benning, Georgia unit.
ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo
|12.05.2025
|12.15.2025 16:33
|9443751
|251205-A-ZG886-4182
|720x480
|116.66 KB
|DOHA, QA
|1
|0
