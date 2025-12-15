(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Olympian Will Hinton Wins World Cup Final Gold Medal in Qatar [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Olympian Will Hinton Wins World Cup Final Gold Medal in Qatar

    DOHA, QATAR

    12.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2024 Olympian Staff Sgt. Will Hinton wins the Gold Medal in Men's Trap at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Hinton is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia.

    ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:33
    Photo ID: 9443694
    VIRIN: 251205-A-ZG886-3504
    Resolution: 720x480
    Size: 97.14 KB
    Location: DOHA, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympian Will Hinton Wins World Cup Final Gold Medal in Qatar [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldier Wins Gold Medal in Men's Skeet at World Cup in Qatar
    Olympian Will Hinton Wins World Cup Final Gold Medal in Qatar
    Fort Benning Soldier Wins Gold Medal in Men's Trap at World Cup in Qatar
    Two Soldiers &amp; a Veteran Sweep the Podium in Men's Skeet at World Cup Final in Qatar
    Army Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at World Cup Final in Qatar
    USAMU Soldier Wins Silver Medal in Qatar
    USAMU Soldiers Medal at World Cup Final in Qatar
    USAMU Soldier Wins Bronze Medal in Qatar World Cup Final
    Team USA Sweeps the Podium in Men's Skeet at World Cup Final-Doha

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldiers Win Five Shotgun World Cup Final Medals in Doha

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World Cup
    trap shooting
    Will Hinton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery