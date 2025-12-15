Olympian Will Hinton Wins World Cup Final Gold Medal in Qatar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2024 Olympian Staff Sgt. Will Hinton wins the Gold Medal in Men's Trap at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar December 5. Hinton is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Benning, Georgia.



ISSF photo by Andrea Caroppo