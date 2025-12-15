824 BDS returns from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron hugs his wife after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. The homecoming marked the end of a deployment focused on protecting U.S. and coalition assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)