A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron hugs his wife after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. The homecoming marked the end of a deployment focused on protecting U.S. and coalition assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9443413
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-JO760-2067
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.04 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 824 BDS returns from deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.