824 BDS returns from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron welcome their fellow airmen home after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. The unit completed a months-long deployment providing security and force protection at an undisclosed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)