U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron return home after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. The defenders spent several months safeguarding personnel and resources at an undisclosed deployed site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9443377
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-JO760-2106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.96 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 824 BDS returns from deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.