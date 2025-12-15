(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    824 BDS returns from deployment

    824 BDS returns from deployment

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron return home after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. Squadron members provided perimeter security and rapid-response capability while overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 9443387
    VIRIN: 251210-F-JO760-2043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    93d AGOW

