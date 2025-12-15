824 BDS returns from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron return home after being deployed to an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. Squadron members provided perimeter security and rapid-response capability while overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)