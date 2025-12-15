824 BDS returns from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron smiles after returning from deployment at an undisclosed location at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2025. Squadron members provided perimeter security and rapid-response capability while overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)