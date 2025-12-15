Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Timothy McMahon (third from right), Department of Defense DNA Operations director briefs Dr. Stephen Ferrara (center right), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder (center left), Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency on the unique mission of the Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples for the Identification of Remains, during a visit to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Ryder and Dr. Ferrara along with members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences visited the AFMES to discuss the mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)