    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES [Image 4 of 5]

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Dr. Timothy McMahon (third from right), Department of Defense DNA Operations director briefs Dr. Stephen Ferrara (center right), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder (center left), Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency on the unique mission of the Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples for the Identification of Remains, during a visit to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Ryder and Dr. Ferrara along with members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences visited the AFMES to discuss the mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:06
    VIRIN: 251212-F-AL900-1330
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Health and wellness

    Forensics
    Health Affairs
    DHA
    AFMES
    Secretary of War
    Policy

