(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Dr. Stephen Ferrara (third from right), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, asks questions during a mission brief provided by U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer (second from left), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System director, at the AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Dr. Ferrara visited the AFMES along with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, as well as members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, to discuss the AFMES mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9443380
    VIRIN: 251212-F-AL900-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.92 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES
    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES
    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES
    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES
    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Health and wellness

    TAGS

    Forensics
    Health Affairs
    DHA
    AFMES
    Secretary of War
    Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery