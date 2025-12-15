Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Stephen Ferrara (third from right), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, asks questions during a mission brief provided by U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer (second from left), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System director, at the AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Dr. Ferrara visited the AFMES along with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, as well as members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, to discuss the AFMES mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)