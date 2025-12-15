Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Edward Mazuchowski (right), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deputy medical examiner, briefs Dr. Stephen Ferrara (left), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, on the unique mission of the Forensic Pathology Investigations section of the AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Dr. Ferrara visited the AFMES along with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, as well as members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, to discuss the AFMES mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)