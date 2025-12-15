Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger | Dr. Edward Mazuchowski (right), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deputy medical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger | Dr. Edward Mazuchowski (right), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deputy medical examiner, briefs Dr. Stephen Ferrara (left), Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, on the unique mission of the Forensic Pathology Investigations section of the AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Dr. Ferrara visited the AFMES along with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, as well as members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, to discuss the AFMES mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System received visitors from the offices of the Secretary of War for Health Affairs, the Defense Health Agency, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Dec. 12, 2025.

The group was here to tour the facility and discuss a number of topics that are unique to the mission of the AMFES.

“This was a monumental visit for us at AMFES,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System director. “All of these entities visiting us at the same time is extremely rare and we were very lucky to have them all here at once.”

The distinctive visit allowed the various members to collaborate, discussing first-hand what priorities for each entail, and how they can work together to create policies and decisions that will could be beneficial for all organizations involved, inevitably impacting future plans and operations for the AFMES.

“It was a unique opportunity,” said Rohrer. “Having policy makers and practitioners in the same place allowed us to discuss future requirements, policy gaps, and methods for improvement. We were also able to provide them with valuable insight into our mission, so that they can better understand how to help with resources, manpower and money.”