    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System received visitors from the offices of the Secretary of War for Health Affairs, the Defense Health Agency, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Dec. 12, 2025.

    The group was here to tour the facility and discuss a number of topics that are unique to the mission of the AMFES.

    “This was a monumental visit for us at AMFES,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System director. “All of these entities visiting us at the same time is extremely rare and we were very lucky to have them all here at once.”

    The distinctive visit allowed the various members to collaborate, discussing first-hand what priorities for each entail, and how they can work together to create policies and decisions that will could be beneficial for all organizations involved, inevitably impacting future plans and operations for the AFMES.

    “It was a unique opportunity,” said Rohrer. “Having policy makers and practitioners in the same place allowed us to discuss future requirements, policy gaps, and methods for improvement. We were also able to provide them with valuable insight into our mission, so that they can better understand how to help with resources, manpower and money.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:06
    Story ID: 554243
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES, by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

