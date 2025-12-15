Acting ASW-Health Affairs visits AFMES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder (left), Acting Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, listens to a briefing provided by Dr. Timothy McMahon, Department of Defense DNA Operations director, at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2025. Ryder along with Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, as well as members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, visited the AFMES to discuss the unique mission set and a variety of other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)