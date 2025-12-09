3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A First Lieutenant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment moves through the Combat Conditioning Course December 11, 2025 on Fort Sill during Operation Dragon Fledge. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)