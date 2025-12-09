3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

Captain Major Parsons crawls under barbed wire at the Combat Conditioning Obstacle Course during Operation Dragon Fledge December 11, 2025 on Fort Sill. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)
Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 11:40
Photo ID:
|9442593
VIRIN:
|251210-A-WX026-6379
Resolution:
|2784x1860
Size:
|1.15 MB
Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
