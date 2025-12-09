3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A senior non-commissioned officer (left) assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment instructs two lieutenants on the M2 50 caliber machine gun during Operation Dragon Fledge December 10, 2025 on Fort Sill. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)