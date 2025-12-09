Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge [Image 7 of 11]

    3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    A senior non-commissioned officer (center) assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment instructs two lieutenants on the M2 50 caliber machine gun during Operation Dragon Fledge December 10, 2025 on Fort Sill. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9442618
    VIRIN: 251210-A-WX026-9969
    Resolution: 3499x2338
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fundamentals
    Fort Sill
    75th FA BDE
    Training
    Obstacle Course
    Field Training

