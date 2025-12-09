3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Major Parsons (left) and First Lieutenant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment vault over a wall December 11, 2025 at the Fort Sill Combat Conditioning Course during Operation Dragon Fledge. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)